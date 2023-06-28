Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.03 or -7.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.71M. UPC’s current price is a discount, trading about -462.16% off its 52-week high of $2.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 2.7% up since then. When we look at Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.78K.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

Instantly UPC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4700 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -7.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.41%, with the 5-day performance at -17.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) is -38.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2610.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC earnings to decrease by -167.40%.

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.38% of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.80%. There are 0.34% institutions holding the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 39329.0 UPC shares worth $14551.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 32220.0 shares worth $11921.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 8802.0 shares estimated at $3256.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.