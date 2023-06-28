Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch UA Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.58 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.12B. UA’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.4% off its 52-week high of $11.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.74, which suggests the last value was 12.77% up since then. When we look at Under Armour Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. (UA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended UA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Under Armour Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.86 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.27%, with the 5-day performance at -4.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is 1.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UA’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.12%.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 30.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.76% of Under Armour Inc. shares while 67.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.39%. There are 67.75% institutions holding the Under Armour Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.42% of the shares, roughly 20.76 million UA shares worth $177.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 16.44 million shares worth $140.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 6.34 million shares estimated at $56.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 6.13 million shares worth around $53.95 million.