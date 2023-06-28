Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.59 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.00M. UK’s current price is a discount, trading about -1086.44% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 5.08% up since then. When we look at Ucommune International Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 386.09K.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Instantly UK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7500 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.06%, with the 5-day performance at -6.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is -15.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Ucommune International Ltd earnings to increase by 85.70%.

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.00% of Ucommune International Ltd shares while 48.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.17%. There are 48.52% institutions holding the Ucommune International Ltd stock share, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 49.36% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million UK shares worth $2.25 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.55% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 2354.0 shares estimated at $2401.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.