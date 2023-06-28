Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (NYSE: TUP) Stock Could Appreciate By -433.33%

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at $0.03 or 3.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.96M. TUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1614.67% off its 52-week high of $12.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 12.0% up since then. When we look at Tupperware Brands Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Analysts gave the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TUP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Instantly TUP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8850 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 3.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.86%, with the 5-day performance at -13.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is -18.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TUP’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -433.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -433.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tupperware Brands Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.45% over the past 6 months, a -21.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tupperware Brands Corporation will fall -125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -73.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $237.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tupperware Brands Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $288.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $348.1 million and $340.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings to increase by 38.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 03 and July 18.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.45% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 65.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.04%. There are 65.56% institutions holding the Tupperware Brands Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.50% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million TUP shares worth $7.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.53% or 2.46 million shares worth $6.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. With 1.33 million shares estimated at $5.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $5.26 million.