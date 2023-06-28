Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX: TOVX) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.69 million Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX:TOVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $0.83 changed hands at $0.12 or 16.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.92M. TOVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -201.2% off its 52-week high of $2.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 53.01% up since then. When we look at Theriva Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.34K.

Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX:TOVX) trade information

Instantly TOVX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 16.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 81.97%, with the 5-day performance at 17.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX:TOVX) is 24.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.88 days.

Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Theriva Biologics Inc. will fall -9.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Theriva Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 31.30%.

TOVX Dividends

Theriva Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX:TOVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Theriva Biologics Inc. shares while 7.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.17%. There are 7.13% institutions holding the Theriva Biologics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.47% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million TOVX shares worth $0.37 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.26% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $88455.0.