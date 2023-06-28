The Most Interesting Shares Today: Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)

In the last trading session, 27.42 million Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.94 changed hands at $0.49 or 3.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.53B. RIVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.11% off its 52-week high of $40.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.68, which suggests the last value was 16.21% up since then. When we look at Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 39.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.74 million.

Analysts gave the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended RIVN as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.41.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.32 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.36%, with the 5-day performance at -11.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -4.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 76.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RIVN’s forecast low is $11.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -186.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rivian Automotive Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.35% over the past 6 months, a 18.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rivian Automotive Inc. will rise 13.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 143.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $945.55 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Rivian Automotive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $364 million and $551.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 159.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 123.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Rivian Automotive Inc. earnings to increase by 67.80%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.16% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares while 68.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.48%. There are 68.06% institutions holding the Rivian Automotive Inc. stock share, with Amazon.com, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 17.00% of the shares, roughly 158.36 million RIVN shares worth $2.45 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 76.78 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust. With 39.71 million shares estimated at $731.87 million under it, the former controlled 4.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 20.69 million shares worth around $381.24 million.