The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.8 million The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $13.96 changed hands at $0.58 or 4.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.94B. GT’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.39% off its 52-week high of $15.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 30.8% up since then. When we look at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.12 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.07 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 4.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.54%, with the 5-day performance at 3.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is -1.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.49% over the past 6 months, a -35.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will fall -56.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.24 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $5.52 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.21 billion and $5.31 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The 2023 estimates are for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings to decrease by -75.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.24% per year.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 07.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 81.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.30%. There are 81.90% institutions holding the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.19% of the shares, roughly 34.55 million GT shares worth $380.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.31% or 29.21 million shares worth $321.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.8 million shares estimated at $99.98 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 8.57 million shares worth around $87.04 million.