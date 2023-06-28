Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.39 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.08M. SLGG’s current price is a discount, trading about -202.56% off its 52-week high of $1.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 17.95% up since then. When we look at Super League Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 838.53K.

Analysts gave the Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLGG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Super League Gaming Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Instantly SLGG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.89%, with the 5-day performance at -20.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is -30.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.76 days.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Super League Gaming Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.77% over the past 6 months, a 48.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.02 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Super League Gaming Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $6.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.28 million and $4.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Super League Gaming Inc. earnings to decrease by -230.90%.

SLGG Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders