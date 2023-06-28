Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Carrier Global Corporation

In the last trading session, 4.39 million Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $49.49 changed hands at $0.86 or 1.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.63B. CARR’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.65% off its 52-week high of $49.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.10, which suggests the last value was 33.12% up since then. When we look at Carrier Global Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 million.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Instantly CARR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 49.60 added 1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.98%, with the 5-day performance at 3.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is 20.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carrier Global Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.74% over the past 6 months, a 9.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carrier Global Corporation will rise 11.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.83 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Carrier Global Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $5.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.21 billion and $5.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Carrier Global Corporation earnings to increase by 119.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.87% per year.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 1.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.74. It is important to note, however, that the 1.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Carrier Global Corporation shares while 87.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.83%. There are 87.74% institutions holding the Carrier Global Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.33% of the shares, roughly 94.57 million CARR shares worth $4.33 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.23% or 77.08 million shares worth $3.53 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 47.88 million shares estimated at $2.19 billion under it, the former controlled 5.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 3.46% of the shares, roughly 28.88 million shares worth around $1.32 billion.