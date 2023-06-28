Stock Performance Of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.58 million Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $26.08 changed hands at $0.52 or 2.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.04B. CFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.86% off its 52-week high of $44.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.37, which suggests the last value was 10.39% up since then. When we look at Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.83 million.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Instantly CFG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.35 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.76%, with the 5-day performance at -4.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is -2.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citizens Financial Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.94% over the past 6 months, a 5.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Citizens Financial Group Inc. will rise 56.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.11 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2 billion and $2.13 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Citizens Financial Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.85% per year.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 19. The 6.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 6.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares while 94.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.55%. There are 94.05% institutions holding the Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.01% of the shares, roughly 58.12 million CFG shares worth $1.77 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.90% or 57.59 million shares worth $1.75 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.61 million shares estimated at $504.48 million under it, the former controlled 3.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 14.95 million shares worth around $588.64 million.