Stock Performance And Forecast For Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.18 changed hands at -$0.33 or -21.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.08M. PBTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -5518.64% off its 52-week high of $66.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was -10.17% down since then. When we look at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 533.00K.

Analysts gave the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PBTS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Instantly PBTS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -21.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.74%, with the 5-day performance at -20.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is -32.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $210.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PBTS’s forecast low is $210.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17696.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17696.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -4.00%.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders