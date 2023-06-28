Should You Invest In Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $1.29 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.06M. BIOC’s last price was a discount, traded about -2690.7% off its 52-week high of $36.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 6.98% up since then. When we look at Biocept Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.47K.

Analysts gave the Biocept Inc. (BIOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BIOC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biocept Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Instantly BIOC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -36.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.89%, with the 5-day performance at -36.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is -44.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62050.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $330.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIOC’s forecast low is $330.00 with $330.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25481.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25481.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -73.40% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Biocept Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.95 million and $10.61 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -84.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Biocept Inc. earnings to decrease by -890.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

BIOC Dividends

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 5263.0 shares worth $53682.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.