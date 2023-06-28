Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.21 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.00M. RAIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1096.69% off its 52-week high of $14.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 22.31% up since then. When we look at Rain Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended RAIN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rain Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) trade information

Instantly RAIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.87%, with the 5-day performance at -8.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) is 6.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAIN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1883.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rain Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.83% over the past 6 months, a 36.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rain Oncology Inc. will rise 22.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Rain Oncology Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.20%.

RAIN Dividends

Rain Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.24% of Rain Oncology Inc. shares while 86.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.53%. There are 86.90% institutions holding the Rain Oncology Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.30% of the shares, roughly 3.53 million RAIN shares worth $30.82 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.23% or 2.98 million shares worth $26.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $3.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $2.67 million.