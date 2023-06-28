Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.6 million Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at -$0.3 or -14.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $142.56M. PSTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -392.74% off its 52-week high of $8.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the last value was -13.41% down since then. When we look at Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 835.47K.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

Instantly PSTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.53 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -14.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.23%, with the 5-day performance at -25.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) is -24.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.5 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Poseida Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.18% over the past 6 months, a -91.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. will rise 23.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -160.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -57.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.08 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.7 million and $116.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 88.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -95.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 55.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.70% per year.

PSTX Dividends

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.51% of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. shares while 53.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.11%. There are 53.59% institutions holding the Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.96% of the shares, roughly 12.98 million PSTX shares worth $39.98 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.89% or 5.97 million shares worth $18.4 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 2.76 million shares estimated at $15.72 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $10.94 million.