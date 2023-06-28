Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.27 million Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.49 changed hands at -$0.26 or -0.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.87B. PCRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.24% off its 52-week high of $59.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.35, which suggests the last value was 10.48% up since then. When we look at Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.89K.

Analysts gave the Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PCRX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.81.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) trade information

Instantly PCRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 40.79 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.28%, with the 5-day performance at -2.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PCRX’s forecast low is $50.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -102.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pacira BioSciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.45% over the past 6 months, a 40.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pacira BioSciences Inc. will rise 58.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $177.14 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $182.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $169.41 million and $167.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Pacira BioSciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -62.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.10% per year.

PCRX Dividends

Pacira BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

