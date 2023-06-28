ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.37 million ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $91.87 changed hands at $3.25 or 3.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.28B. ON’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.71% off its 52-week high of $93.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.76, which suggests the last value was 51.28% up since then. When we look at ON Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.02 million.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Instantly ON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 91.95 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.30%, with the 5-day performance at 2.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is 12.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.45 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ON Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.89% over the past 6 months, a -8.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ON Semiconductor Corporation will fall -9.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.02 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that ON Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.08 billion and $2.12 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.20%. The 2023 estimates are for ON Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 86.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.33% per year.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares while 102.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.47%. There are 102.19% institutions holding the ON Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.02% of the shares, roughly 56.22 million ON shares worth $4.63 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.63% or 50.24 million shares worth $4.14 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 13.14 million shares estimated at $819.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $631.56 million.