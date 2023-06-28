Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.47M. MNTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -940.0% off its 52-week high of $2.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was -4.0% down since then. When we look at Momentus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 965.78K.

Analysts gave the Momentus Inc. (MNTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MNTS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Momentus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Instantly MNTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3100 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -3.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.96%, with the 5-day performance at -18.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) is -22.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNTS’s forecast low is $0.38 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -52.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Momentus Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.39% over the past 6 months, a 48.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 421.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $240k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Momentus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $300k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $50k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 380.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Momentus Inc. earnings to decrease by -163.20%.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders