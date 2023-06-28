McCormick & Company Incorporated Is Forecast To Drop -9.17% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 1.62 million McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $91.60 changed hands at -$1.65 or -1.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.89B. MKC’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.05% off its 52-week high of $94.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.60, which suggests the last value was 22.93% up since then. When we look at McCormick & Company Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Analysts gave the McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MKC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. McCormick & Company Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $McKesson Corporation.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) trade information

Instantly MKC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 94.39 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.51%, with the 5-day performance at -1.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is 5.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.80, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MKC’s forecast low is $64.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.13% for it to hit the projected low.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the McCormick & Company Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.76% over the past 6 months, a 3.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.30%. The 2023 estimates are for McCormick & Company Incorporated earnings to decrease by -9.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.40% per year.

MKC Dividends

McCormick & Company Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 29. The 1.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 1.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of McCormick & Company Incorporated shares while 87.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.69%. There are 87.25% institutions holding the McCormick & Company Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.07% of the shares, roughly 30.27 million MKC shares worth $2.52 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 19.59 million shares worth $1.63 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7.62 million shares estimated at $631.25 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 5.84 million shares worth around $483.74 million.