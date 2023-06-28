Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.10 changed hands at -$0.9 or -2.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.68B. MTCH’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.22% off its 52-week high of $77.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.73, which suggests the last value was 25.23% up since then. When we look at Match Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.36 million.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Instantly MTCH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 42.68 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -2.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.93%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 20.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Match Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.29% over the past 6 months, a 61.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Match Group Inc. will rise 500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $810.14 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Match Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $862.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $794.51 million and $794.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Match Group Inc. earnings to increase by 37.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39.06% per year.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Match Group Inc. shares while 97.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.48%. There are 97.84% institutions holding the Match Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.84% of the shares, roughly 35.75 million MTCH shares worth $1.37 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.54% or 32.13 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.65 million shares estimated at $358.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.04% of the shares, roughly 8.5 million shares worth around $352.59 million.