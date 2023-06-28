Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.11 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.44M. MTEK’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.29% off its 52-week high of $2.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 38.74% up since then. When we look at Maris-Tech Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.56K.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) trade information

Instantly MTEK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -4.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.72%, with the 5-day performance at 6.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) is 23.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Maris-Tech Ltd. earnings to decrease by -331.90%.

MTEK Dividends

Maris-Tech Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.91% of Maris-Tech Ltd. shares while 0.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.74%. There are 0.44% institutions holding the Maris-Tech Ltd. stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 8000.0 MTEK shares worth $6720.0.