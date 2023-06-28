Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA)

In the last trading session, 2.36 million Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $17.89 changed hands at $0.69 or 4.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.65B. OPRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.58% off its 52-week high of $21.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.49, which suggests the last value was 80.49% up since then. When we look at Opera Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 631.91K.

Analysts gave the Opera Limited (OPRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OPRA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Opera Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Instantly OPRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.98 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 4.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 219.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) is 18.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPRA’s forecast low is $13.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Opera Limited (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Opera Limited will rise 633.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Opera Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $99.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77.83 million and $81.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Opera Limited earnings to increase by 136.40%.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 4.47% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.47% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.16% of Opera Limited shares while 6.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.91%. There are 6.07% institutions holding the Opera Limited stock share, with Greenhouse Funds, LLLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.92% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million OPRA shares worth $22.44 million.

Roumell Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 0.63 million shares worth $6.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Baird Equity Opportunity Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $6.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baird Equity Opportunity Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.12 million.