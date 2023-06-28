Let’s Jump Into The Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.62 million Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.54 changed hands at -$0.26 or -1.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.91B. VRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.06% off its 52-week high of $24.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.76, which suggests the last value was 67.03% up since then. When we look at Vertiv Holdings Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 million.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.26 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.33%, with the 5-day performance at 2.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 19.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertiv Holdings Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 83.62% over the past 6 months, a 133.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertiv Holdings Co will rise 190.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.61 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Vertiv Holdings Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.4 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.17%. The 2023 estimates are for Vertiv Holdings Co earnings to decrease by -39.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 52.76% per year.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07. The 0.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.19% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares while 91.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.26%. There are 91.27% institutions holding the Vertiv Holdings Co stock share, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.00% of the shares, roughly 37.96 million VRT shares worth $543.14 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.46% or 32.14 million shares worth $459.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 9.21 million shares estimated at $125.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 7.78 million shares worth around $106.22 million.