Leafly Holdings Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -710.81% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 3.64 million Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at $0.13 or 54.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.21M. LFLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -2808.11% off its 52-week high of $10.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 35.14% up since then. When we look at Leafly Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 209.98K.

Analysts gave the Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LFLY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Leafly Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) trade information

Instantly LFLY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4510 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 54.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.24%, with the 5-day performance at 24.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) is 8.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LFLY’s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -710.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -170.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leafly Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.06% over the past 6 months, a 36.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leafly Holdings Inc. will fall -124.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -128.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.27 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Leafly Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $10.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.05 million and $11.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Leafly Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 137.80%.

LFLY Dividends

Leafly Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.94% of Leafly Holdings Inc. shares while 16.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.26%. There are 16.93% institutions holding the Leafly Holdings Inc. stock share, with AXS Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.87% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million LFLY shares worth $0.47 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.31% or 0.95 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $0.63 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.31 million.