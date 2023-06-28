Is Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 4.66 million Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.79. With the company’s per share price at $0.99 changed hands at -$0.28 or -21.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.50M. YELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -759.6% off its 52-week high of $8.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was -23.23% down since then. When we look at Yellow Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 748.95K.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Instantly YELL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -21.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.41%, with the 5-day performance at -30.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is -22.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.9 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yellow Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.06% over the past 6 months, a -752.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yellow Corporation will fall -153.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -722.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.24 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Yellow Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Yellow Corporation earnings to increase by 119.40%.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.32% of Yellow Corporation shares while 40.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.28%. There are 40.88% institutions holding the Yellow Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.13% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million YELL shares worth $5.41 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.12% or 2.14 million shares worth $4.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. With 1.71 million shares estimated at $4.28 million under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $1.78 million.