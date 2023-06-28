Is UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 11.75 million UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.91 changed hands at $1.08 or 6.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.69B. PATH’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.87% off its 52-week high of $22.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.40, which suggests the last value was 38.5% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.48 million.

Analysts gave the UiPath Inc. (PATH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended PATH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UiPath Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.39 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 6.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.04%, with the 5-day performance at -3.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 16.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PATH’s forecast low is $16.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.38% for it to hit the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UiPath Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.93% over the past 6 months, a 128.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UiPath Inc. will rise 250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $282.14 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that UiPath Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $315.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $242.22 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for UiPath Inc. earnings to increase by 48.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.70% per year.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.27% of UiPath Inc. shares while 67.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.58%. There are 67.06% institutions holding the UiPath Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.38% of the shares, roughly 44.89 million PATH shares worth $788.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.26% or 29.96 million shares worth $526.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27.22 million shares estimated at $477.99 million under it, the former controlled 5.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 9.21 million shares worth around $117.0 million.