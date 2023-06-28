Is Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 29.58 million Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.01. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $8.50 changing hands around $2.48 or 41.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.07M. NERVâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -79.65% off its 52-week high of $15.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 85.18% up since then. When we look at Minerva Neurosciences Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 68800.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 202.83K.

Analysts gave the Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NERV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered â€” below 25-cents per share â€” so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investorsâ€¦ it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Instantly NERV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 36.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.97 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 41.20% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 434.60%, with the 5-day performance at 36.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is 42.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NERVâ€™s forecast low is $7.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a 5.88% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Minerva Neurosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 242.75% over the past 6 months, a 64.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. will rise 73.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 35.70%.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.42% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares while 33.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.35%. There are 33.17% institutions holding the Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 21.57% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million NERV shares worth $10.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 0.19 million shares worth $1.7 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $5.71 million under it, the former controlled 12.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 10.00% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $4.69 million.