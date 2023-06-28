Investors Could Make -38.0% On Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.36 million Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.42 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.58B. RITM’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.86% off its 52-week high of $10.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.86, which suggests the last value was 27.18% up since then. When we look at Rithm Capital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.82 million.

Analysts gave the Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RITM as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rithm Capital Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Instantly RITM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.43 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.30%, with the 5-day performance at 0.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is 15.30% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RITM’s forecast low is $10.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rithm Capital Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.56% over the past 6 months, a 7.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rithm Capital Corp. will rise 12.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $371.12 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Rithm Capital Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $383.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $211.65 million and $273.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 75.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Rithm Capital Corp. earnings to increase by 19.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.14% per year.

RITM Dividends

Rithm Capital Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 10.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 10.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 11.55 per year.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Rithm Capital Corp. shares while 47.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.68%. There are 47.36% institutions holding the Rithm Capital Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 45.7 million RITM shares worth $365.61 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.14% or 24.85 million shares worth $198.81 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 14.24 million shares estimated at $116.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 12.2 million shares worth around $99.71 million.