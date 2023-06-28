Investor Confidence Inclines As Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Shares Gain $0.37

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s per share price at $2.64 changed hands at $0.37 or 16.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.42M. ARVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -3536.36% off its 52-week high of $96.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 38.64% up since then. When we look at Arrival’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 711.46K.

Analysts gave the Arrival (ARVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARVL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arrival’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$24.45.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.81 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 16.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.90%, with the 5-day performance at 12.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -23.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $268.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARVL’s forecast low is $268.44 with $268.44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10068.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10068.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arrival will fall -643.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Arrival earnings to decrease by -830.00%.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.99% of Arrival shares while 6.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.51%. There are 6.88% institutions holding the Arrival stock share, with Citigroup Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million ARVL shares worth $6.23 million.

Antara Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 0.26 million shares worth $1.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023.