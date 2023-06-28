Investing In QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.41 million QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.93 changed hands at $0.29 or 4.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.21B. QS’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.0% off its 52-week high of $13.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.11, which suggests the last value was 26.26% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 million.

Analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended QS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.44 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 4.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.22%, with the 5-day performance at -6.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 11.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 71.14% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantumScape Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.87% over the past 6 months, a 3.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QuantumScape Corporation will rise 4.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.50% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to decrease by -736.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.88% per year.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 31.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.47% of QuantumScape Corporation shares while 39.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.02%. There are 39.72% institutions holding the QuantumScape Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.88% of the shares, roughly 21.99 million QS shares worth $179.84 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.96% or 14.79 million shares worth $121.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.01 million shares estimated at $39.72 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $33.85 million.