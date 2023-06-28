Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.01 or 5.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.62M. HGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1931.25% off its 52-week high of $3.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 43.75% up since then. When we look at Humanigen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HGEN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Humanigen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Instantly HGEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1699 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 5.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.50%, with the 5-day performance at -4.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) is 8.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Humanigen Inc. will rise 90.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -92.00% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.04 million and $221k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Humanigen Inc. earnings to increase by 80.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.50% per year.

HGEN Dividends

Humanigen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.51% of Humanigen Inc. shares while 5.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.57%. There are 5.88% institutions holding the Humanigen Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.86% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million HGEN shares worth $0.15 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 0.88 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $82018.0 under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $40807.0.