HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.04 or -7.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.15M. HUBC’s current price is a discount, trading about -4666.0% off its 52-week high of $23.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Instantly HUBC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5600 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -7.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.12%, with the 5-day performance at 11.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) is -12.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. earnings to decrease by -379.40%.

HUBC Dividends

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.83% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. shares while 22.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.48%. There are 22.68% institutions holding the HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. stock share, with Lynwood Capital Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.95% of the shares, roughly 4.88 million HUBC shares worth $6.34 million.

K2 Principal Fund, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.35% or 1.67 million shares worth $2.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.