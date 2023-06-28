Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 3.18 million Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $10.25 changed hands at $1.65 or 19.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $529.41M. HA’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.66% off its 52-week high of $17.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.34, which suggests the last value was 28.39% up since then. When we look at Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Instantly HA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.28 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 19.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.10%, with the 5-day performance at 4.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is 27.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.51 days.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hawaiian Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.99% over the past 6 months, a 15.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. will rise 30.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -86.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $697.13 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $766.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $691.87 million and $746.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -63.90%.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.49% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares while 79.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.49%. There are 79.46% institutions holding the Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 18.15% of the shares, roughly 9.36 million HA shares worth $85.7 million.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.90% or 7.17 million shares worth $65.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4.78 million shares estimated at $48.99 million under it, the former controlled 9.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.67% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million shares worth around $44.29 million.