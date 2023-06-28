Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.52 million Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $148.66 changing hands around $6.13 or 4.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.34B. GNRC’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.11% off its 52-week high of $282.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $86.29, which suggests the last value was 41.95% up since then. When we look at Generac Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Instantly GNRC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 149.97 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 4.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.68%, with the 5-day performance at 13.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is 28.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.4 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Generac Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.25% over the past 6 months, a -29.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Generac Holdings Inc. will fall -61.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $974.89 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Generac Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.29 billion and $1.09 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Generac Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.44% per year.

GNRC Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.90% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares while 89.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.25%. There are 89.57% institutions holding the Generac Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.25% of the shares, roughly 7.0 million GNRC shares worth $755.58 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.84% or 4.26 million shares worth $459.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 1.94 million shares estimated at $194.94 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $147.43 million.