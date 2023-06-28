Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.62 changing hands around $0.0 or 1.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $78.24M. SOLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -201.61% off its 52-week high of $1.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 29.03% up since then. When we look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 942.66K.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8150 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.53%, with the 5-day performance at -21.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 11.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.64 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.65% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will rise 6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.37 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $986.28k and $1.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings to decrease by -200.10%.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.20% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares while 5.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.48%. There are 5.08% institutions holding the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million SOLO shares worth $0.28 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were DWS Global Small Cap Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $0.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.24 million.