EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.10 changing hands around $0.81 or 6.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $821.06M. EH’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.52% off its 52-week high of $17.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.32, which suggests the last value was 76.45% up since then. When we look at EHang Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 666.09K.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.03 added 6.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.37%, with the 5-day performance at 2.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 31.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.47 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 152.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.27 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that EHang Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.76 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 311.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.20%. The 2023 estimates are for EHang Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -3.00%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of EHang Holdings Limited shares while 18.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.04%. There are 18.87% institutions holding the EHang Holdings Limited stock share, with Axim Planning & Wealth the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.26% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million EH shares worth $33.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.57% or 1.32 million shares worth $14.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $6.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $5.03 million.