Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.04% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 1.45 million Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $51.52 changing hands around $1.03 or 2.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.63B. DT’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.85% off its 52-week high of $52.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.54, which suggests the last value was 38.78% up since then. When we look at Dynatrace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Analysts gave the Dynatrace Inc. (DT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended DT as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Dynatrace Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 52.31 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 2.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.52%, with the 5-day performance at 1.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is 3.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DT’s forecast low is $38.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynatrace Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.20% over the past 6 months, a 3.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dynatrace Inc. will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $326.93 million. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Dynatrace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $338.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $267.27 million and $272.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Dynatrace Inc. earnings to increase by 105.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.17% per year.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Dynatrace Inc. shares while 99.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.45%. There are 99.83% institutions holding the Dynatrace Inc. stock share, with Thoma Bravo, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 28.97% of the shares, roughly 84.3 million DT shares worth $3.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.93% or 23.09 million shares worth $976.58 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $285.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 6.12 million shares worth around $234.49 million.