Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 5.3 million Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.21 changed hands at $0.35 or 2.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.05B. CRBG’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.61% off its 52-week high of $22.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.50, which suggests the last value was 21.56% up since then. When we look at Corebridge Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Analysts gave the Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRBG as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.95.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Instantly CRBG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.57 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.97%, with the 5-day performance at 4.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is 3.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRBG’s forecast low is $22.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corebridge Financial Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.10% over the past 6 months, a 38.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.32 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Corebridge Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.81 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Corebridge Financial Inc. earnings to increase by 10.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.30% per year.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 5.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 5.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 77.72% of Corebridge Financial Inc. shares while 24.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.03%. There are 24.52% institutions holding the Corebridge Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 63.85 million CRBG shares worth $1.02 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.89% or 18.73 million shares worth $299.98 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund. With 4.0 million shares estimated at $64.08 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $75.69 million.