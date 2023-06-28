Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.79 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $79.27M. LODE’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.32% off its 52-week high of $0.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 69.62% up since then. When we look at Comstock Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 876.65K.

Analysts gave the Comstock Inc. (LODE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LODE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8800 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -3.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 185.45%, with the 5-day performance at -1.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is 18.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LODE’s forecast low is $4.25 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -437.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -437.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comstock Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 191.82% over the past 6 months, a 104.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Comstock Inc. will rise 90.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 114.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25,349.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Comstock Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $14.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53k and $39k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -43.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38,105.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Comstock Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.60%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.20% of Comstock Inc. shares while 4.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.48%. There are 4.02% institutions holding the Comstock Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.64% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million LODE shares worth $0.57 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.16 million.