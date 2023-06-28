CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 1.8 million CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.65 changing hands around $2.16 or 4.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05B. CIR’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.02% off its 52-week high of $52.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.26, which suggests the last value was 75.28% up since then. When we look at CIRCOR International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 348.35K.

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) trade information

Instantly CIR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 54.90 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 4.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.91%, with the 5-day performance at 11.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) is 78.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CIRCOR International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 125.80% over the past 6 months, a 16.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CIRCOR International Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $203.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CIRCOR International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $212.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $191.38 million and $190.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2023 estimates are for CIRCOR International Inc. earnings to increase by 130.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.07% per year.

CIR Dividends

CIRCOR International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.95% of CIRCOR International Inc. shares while 95.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.78%. There are 95.87% institutions holding the CIRCOR International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.70% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million CIR shares worth $99.6 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 1.67 million shares worth $51.98 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 1.66 million shares estimated at $39.85 million under it, the former controlled 8.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.56% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $45.07 million.