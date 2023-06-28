Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) Disappoints Wall Street With -13.91% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s per share price at $12.01 changed hands at -$1.94 or -13.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $484.12M. CABA’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.65% off its 52-week high of $14.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 95.09% up since then. When we look at Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 425.63K.

Analysts gave the Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CABA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Instantly CABA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.25 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -13.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.84%, with the 5-day performance at -3.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) is 27.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CABA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cabaletta Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.14% over the past 6 months, a -5.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cabaletta Bio Inc. will fall -2.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.90% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Cabaletta Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.40%.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.98% of Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares while 76.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.78%. There are 76.36% institutions holding the Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.81% of the shares, roughly 4.02 million CABA shares worth $33.21 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 2.54 million shares worth $21.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.17 million shares estimated at $26.41 million under it, the former controlled 7.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $5.35 million.