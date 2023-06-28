BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1.58 million BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.59 changed hands at -$0.86 or -1.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $157.65B. BHP’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.02% off its 52-week high of $71.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.92, which suggests the last value was 21.26% up since then. When we look at BHP Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Analysts gave the BHP Group Limited (BHP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended BHP as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. BHP Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Instantly BHP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 61.22 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.96%, with the 5-day performance at -3.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is 5.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BHP Group Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.96% over the past 6 months, a -31.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.30%. The 2023 estimates are for BHP Group Limited earnings to increase by 75.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.90% per year.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 8.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.30. It is important to note, however, that the 8.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BHP Group Limited shares while 3.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.66%. There are 3.66% institutions holding the BHP Group Limited stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 18.13 million BHP shares worth $1.08 billion.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 11.6 million shares worth $690.22 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 6.75 million shares estimated at $401.52 million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $76.38 million.