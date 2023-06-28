Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 2.46 million Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.57 changing hands around $1.12 or 15.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.80M. BAOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -171.88% off its 52-week high of $23.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 64.99% up since then. When we look at Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 69840.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 461.99K.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Instantly BAOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 28.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.49 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 15.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.09%, with the 5-day performance at 28.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is 35.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23650.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -234.60%.

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.17% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares while 0.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.66%. There are 0.20% institutions holding the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 175.0 BAOS shares worth $629.0.