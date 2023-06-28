Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 6.08 million Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $30.97 changed hands at $0.44 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.71B. BKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.94% off its 52-week high of $33.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.42, which suggests the last value was 34.07% up since then. When we look at Baker Hughes Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.01 million.

Analysts gave the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BKR as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Baker Hughes Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.14 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.88%, with the 5-day performance at 3.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is 10.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKR’s forecast low is $30.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baker Hughes Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.20% over the past 6 months, a 68.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 33.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baker Hughes Company will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.27 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Baker Hughes Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $6.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.05 billion and $5.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Baker Hughes Company earnings to decrease by -129.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.80% per year.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 19. The 2.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Baker Hughes Company shares while 98.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.57%. There are 98.42% institutions holding the Baker Hughes Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.03% of the shares, roughly 121.8 million BKR shares worth $3.77 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.87% or 99.95 million shares worth $3.1 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 50.04 million shares estimated at $1.55 billion under it, the former controlled 6.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 4.21% of the shares, roughly 34.88 million shares worth around $1.08 billion.