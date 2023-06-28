Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ATOS Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $0.95 changed hands at $0.07 or 8.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $120.93M. ATOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.53% off its 52-week high of $1.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 47.37% up since then. When we look at Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.72K.

Analysts gave the Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATOS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Instantly ATOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9900 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 8.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.70%, with the 5-day performance at -0.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is -1.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATOS’s forecast low is $4.00 with $5.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -452.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -321.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.80%.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares while 20.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.67%. There are 20.66% institutions holding the Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.50% of the shares, roughly 5.7 million ATOS shares worth $4.13 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.53% or 3.2 million shares worth $2.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.78 million shares estimated at $2.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $0.89 million.