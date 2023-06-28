AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) : Investors Should Not Dump AZN Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 1.47 million AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $71.03 changed hands at -$0.64 or -0.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $222.08B. AZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.79% off its 52-week high of $76.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.65, which suggests the last value was 25.88% up since then. When we look at AstraZeneca PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

Analysts gave the AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AZN as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AstraZeneca PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.97.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Instantly AZN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 74.11 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.76%, with the 5-day performance at -3.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is -2.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AstraZeneca PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.49% over the past 6 months, a 10.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AstraZeneca PLC will rise 12.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.32 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that AstraZeneca PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $11.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.77 billion and $10.91 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.30%. The 2023 estimates are for AstraZeneca PLC earnings to increase by 11.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.20% per year.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.45. It is important to note, however, that the 2.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of AstraZeneca PLC shares while 18.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.10%. There are 18.10% institutions holding the AstraZeneca PLC stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.24% of the shares, roughly 58.82 million AZN shares worth $4.08 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.01% or 52.65 million shares worth $3.65 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 27.18 million shares estimated at $1.89 billion under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 25.87 million shares worth around $1.75 billion.