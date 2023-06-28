ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.09 million ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $5.32 changed hands at $0.12 or 2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.05B. ARR’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.0% off its 52-week high of $7.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.38, which suggests the last value was 17.67% up since then. When we look at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13 million.

Analysts gave the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ARR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Instantly ARR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.34 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.51%, with the 5-day performance at 1.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is 15.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARR’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.02% for it to hit the projected low.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.06% over the past 6 months, a -4.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.00%. The 2023 estimates are for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.36% per year.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 18.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 18.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares while 39.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.32%. There are 39.04% institutions holding the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.86% of the shares, roughly 29.05 million ARR shares worth $152.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.39% or 20.31 million shares worth $106.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.21 million shares estimated at $55.44 million under it, the former controlled 5.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 4.4 million shares worth around $24.75 million.