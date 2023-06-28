Are First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 1.51 million First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.36 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.49B. AG’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.02% off its 52-week high of $9.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.24, which suggests the last value was 2.24% up since then. When we look at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13 million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.58 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.79%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is -6.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.04 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Majestic Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.31% over the past 6 months, a 90.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Majestic Silver Corp. will rise 250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 144.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.80% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.08%. The 2023 estimates are for First Majestic Silver Corp. earnings to increase by 157.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.80% per year.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares while 36.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.39%. There are 36.52% institutions holding the First Majestic Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.60% of the shares, roughly 29.51 million AG shares worth $212.77 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.63% or 12.9 million shares worth $93.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 15.55 million shares estimated at $112.11 million under it, the former controlled 5.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 4.09% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million shares worth around $93.61 million.