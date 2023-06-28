Analyzing VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 3.11 million VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.01. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at $0.2 or 32.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.67M. VVPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.94% off its 52-week high of $1.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 71.6% up since then. When we look at VivoPower International PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 720.00K.

Analysts gave the VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VVPR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VivoPower International PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8400 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 32.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 228.87%, with the 5-day performance at 20.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is 54.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VVPR’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -517.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -517.28% for it to hit the projected low.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.90% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.20%. The 2023 estimates are for VivoPower International PLC earnings to decrease by -115.70%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 24 and August 29.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.96% of VivoPower International PLC shares while 9.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.77%. There are 9.02% institutions holding the VivoPower International PLC stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 43254.0 VVPR shares worth $19031.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 27588.0 shares worth $12138.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 27588.0 shares estimated at $17074.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares.