Analyzing monday.com Ltd.(NASDAQ: MNDY) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $173.37 changing hands around $5.26 or 3.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.78B. MNDY’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.86% off its 52-week high of $187.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $73.58, which suggests the last value was 57.56% up since then. When we look at monday.com Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 881.44K.

Analysts gave the monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MNDY as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. monday.com Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

Instantly MNDY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 179.17 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.10%, with the 5-day performance at 1.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) is 3.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MNDY’s forecast low is $150.00 with $240.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.48% for it to hit the projected low.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the monday.com Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.76% over the past 6 months, a 179.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for monday.com Ltd. will rise 151.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 220.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $169.27 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that monday.com Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $179.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $123.72 million and $136.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for monday.com Ltd. earnings to increase by 6.30%.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.28% of monday.com Ltd. shares while 72.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.34%. There are 72.54% institutions holding the monday.com Ltd. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 22.24% of the shares, roughly 10.62 million MNDY shares worth $1.84 billion.

Sonnipe Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.90% or 4.25 million shares worth $736.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $161.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $121.39 million.