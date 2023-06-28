Analyzing Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 1.55 million Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.80 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.44B. JBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.9% off its 52-week high of $12.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.97, which suggests the last value was 18.67% up since then. When we look at Janus International Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 672.60K.

Analysts gave the Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JBI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Janus International Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) trade information

Instantly JBI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.82 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.89%, with the 5-day performance at 1.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) is 7.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JBI’s forecast low is $11.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Janus International Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.76% over the past 6 months, a 13.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Janus International Group Inc. will rise 17.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $260.82 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Janus International Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $272.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $247.71 million and $232.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Janus International Group Inc. earnings to increase by 82.50%.

JBI Dividends

Janus International Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.94% of Janus International Group Inc. shares while 88.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.18%. There are 88.55% institutions holding the Janus International Group Inc. stock share, with Clearlake Capital Group, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 35.52% of the shares, roughly 52.12 million JBI shares worth $512.91 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.04% or 10.33 million shares worth $101.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Baron Small Cap Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund. With 5.5 million shares estimated at $54.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Core Growth Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $30.11 million.